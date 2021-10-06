‘Mayans M.C.’ Writer Debra Moore Muñoz Inks Overall Deal With FX Productions

Debra Moore Muñoz, co-executive producer and writer on FX’s Mayans M.C., is expanding her relationship with the show’s producer, FX Productions. Moore Muñoz has signed an overall deal with the studio to develop new content for FX through her company Apogee Films, Inc.

“Debra has emerged as one of the brightest writers and producers in the industry and FX was fortunate to have her on the writing staff of Mayans M.C. since its inception,” said Grad. “We look forward to collaborating with her for new projects that draw on her enormous talents.”

Following graduation from Columbia University, Moore Muñoz worked in film development in Los Angeles, amassing credits on films such as Exodus: Gods and Kings, The Heat, and St. Vincent. She then segued to television, working on the first two seasons of Westworld. Moore Muñoz joined the writing staff of Mayans M.C. in its first year and was recently promoted to Co-Executive Producer.

Series co-creator and executive producer Elgin James has often praised Moore Muñoz’s significant contributions to the drama during interviews.

Mayans M.C. follows the life of Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes (JD Pardo), a newly patched member of the Mayans M.C. charter on the Cali/Mexi border. Once the golden boy with the American Dream in his grasp, EZ, and his brother Angel (Clayton Cardenas) discovered the secrets behind their mother’s murder, they begin a new journey that takes them into unexpected territory.

Series costars include Danny Pino, Richard Cabral, Michael Irby, Carla Baratta, Sarah Bolger, Emilio Rivera, Edward James Olmos, Raoul Trujillo, Emily Tosta, and Sulem Calderon.

Frankie Loyal, Joseph Lucero, and Vincent Vargas were promoted to series regulars in late Sept.

Moore Muñoz was included on the esteemed 2019 Black List for her script, Refuge, which follows a brother and sister as they navigate the perils of both man and nature through Central American in their quest to find safety in the United States.

She is represented by Grandview and Gang, Tyre, Ramer, Brown & Passman, Inc.