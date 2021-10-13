‘Mayans M.C.’ Star JD Pardo Joins Robert Rodriguez Action-Thriller ‘Hypnotic’

EXCLUSIVE: Mayans M.C. and The Terminal List star JD Pardo has joined Robert Rodriguez action-thriller Hypnotic, with Ben Affleck, Alice Braga, Dayo Okeniyi, William Fichtner and Hala Finley.

Currently filming in Texas, Hypnotic follows a detective (Affleck) who becomes entangled in a mystery involving his missing daughter (Finley) and a secret government program – while investigating a string of impossible high-end crimes. Rodriguez and Max Borenstein wrote.

Rodriguez, Studio 8 CEO Jeff Robinov and his colleague John Graham are producing with Solstice Studios.

Hypnotic is likely to mark the last hurrah for U.S. firm Solstice, which as we revealed last week, is terminating most of its key executives in the face of company and market challenges.

Pardo recently had a cameo as character Jack Toretto in Universal’s blockbuster hit F9: The Fast Saga and he will next be seen in STX’s Violence Of Action alongside Chris Pine and Ben Foster.

He recently wrapped on Amazon’s conspiracy-thriller series The Terminal List opposite Chris Pratt. Earlier this week he was awarded the Imagen Award for Best Actor in a Drama Series for his portrayal of EZ Reyes in FX’s hit show Mayans M.C. which has been picked up for a fourth season.

Pardo is repped by UTA, Echo Lake Entertainment, Viewpoint and Hansen Jacobson.