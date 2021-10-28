Matthew Perry To Write Autobiography, Macmillan’s Flatiron Books To Publish After Inking Seven-Figure Deal

EXCLUSIVE: Matthew Perry is to lift the lid on his life and career in an autobiography.

Flatiron Books, a division of Macmillan, won the worldwide rights in a major overnight pre-empt – essentially taking the book off the table ahead of an auction – with a deal in the mid-seven figure range.

The untitled memoir will be published in fall 2022.

Perry is best known as one of the stars of Friends, where he played Chandler Bing. He recently reunited with the cast for HBO Max’s Friends: The Reunion.

In the book, Perry will take readers behind-the-scenes and onto the soundstage of the sitcom while opening up about his private struggles with addiction. It is set to be a candid and self-aware book told with his trademark humor, with Perry vividly detailing his lifelong battle with the disease and what fueled it despite seemingly having it all.

It marks the first memoir from one of the stars of the NBC comedy series.

In addition to starring in the Warner Bros-produced sitcom between 1994 and 2004, Perry has starred in series including Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip, Mr Sunshine and The Odd Couple as well as turns on both The Good Wife and The Good Fight.

Megan Lynch, publisher of Flatiron Books, will edit.

She said, “We need humor, we need catharsis, and we need to agree on something–and Matthew’s extraordinary story, told in his inimitable voice, is that thing. Matthew’s book has unrivaled potential to bring people together, which feels especially galvanizing right now, a time of isolation and division.”

CAA represented Perry in the deal. He is represented by Doug Chapin Management, Wolf Kasteler, and Surpin, Mayersohn & Coghill.