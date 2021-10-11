Matt Amodio 38-Game ‘Jeopardy!’ Streak Comes To A [Spoiler!]

SPOILER ALERT! Jeopardy! contestant Matt Amodio’s 38-game winning streak came to an end tonight when the reigning champ lost out to challenger Jonathan Fisher.

The category that put an end to the so-called Amodio Rodeo was “Countries of the World,” with the answer/clue being: “Nazi Germany annexed this nation & divided it into regions of the Alps & the Danube.”

Fisher had the correct response, Amodio didn’t.

The loss ends a winning streak that earned Amodio $1,518,601 in cash and put him at the #2 spot of all-time consecutive wins behind only Ken Jennings (74 wins). Amodio now stands at #3 on the all-time non-tournament cash winnings list behind James Holzhauer ($2,462,216) and Jennings ($2,520,700).

“Everybody’s so smart and so competent that this could happen any game,” said Amodio after the game. “And this time it did.”

Fisher, an actor originally from Coral Gables, Fla., won the match by only a small margin, finishing with a score of $29,200 over Jessica Stephens, a statistical research specialist from Nashville, Tenn., who had the lead at various points in the game but landed in second place with $28,799. Amodio came in third with $5,600.

In another statement released by the show, Amodio said, “I always wanted to be a Jeopardy! champion, and I accomplished that. l know going into every bar trivia game that I play that I’m going to come in with a little intimidation factor. But also, I just like the badge that it represents. As somebody who prioritizes knowledge and knowing things, this is really a good one to have following me everywhere.”

Actually, the statement misspelled Jeopardy! as Jepopardy!, but nobody’s perfect…