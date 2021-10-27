‘No Time To Die’ & ‘The Matrix’ VFX Firm Framestore Opens Doors To Delayed Mumbai Studio

EXCLUSIVE: Oscar-winning VFX firm Framestore has opened the doors to its awaited purpose-built studio in Mumbai, India.

The 30,000 square-foot facility, which was initially due to open in 2020 but was delayed by the pandemic, currently houses 120 Indian VFX specialists working across titles such as His Dark Materials (HBO/BBC), The Little Mermaid (Disney) and Spider-Man: No Way Home (Sony). Framestore says it is adding professionals in compositing, tracking and CFX, and is aiming to reach a 300-person team in early 2022.

The site is located in the Goregaon area of Mumbai in the Nesco IT Park of Filmi Nagari. The facility’s phase two build-out aims to double the studio capacity next year.

Mumbai Framestore Framestore

“Stepping through the doors and feeling the studio crackle with life is a real joy after so much hard work,” said Akhauri P. Sinha, Managing Director Mumbai. “While the pandemic delayed the physical opening we’ve already started to bond as a team, and the additional time has meant we’ve really been able to fine-tune and finesse what the studio can offer our artists. It represents a new high watermark for India’s burgeoning visual effects sector, and the fact that we have such ambitious plans to expand and grow demonstrates our incredibly strong commitment to the city and the country’s wider VFX industry.”

“The new Mumbai space represents part of a strategy that has seen an increase in studio locations,” added William Sargent, Framestore CEO. “These plans include the integration of Method Studios’ film and episodic teams, the growth of our pre-production services division and our R&D ambitions – plans that speak to scale and capacity, as well as the ability to predict and meet industry demands.”

Gravity and Blade Runner 2049 firm Framestore’s recent projects include The Matrix: Resurrections, Red Notice, The Suicide

Squad, No Time To Die, Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness, His Dark Materials, 1899, The King’s Man, Cowboy Bebop, Don’t Look Up, Venom: Let There Be Carnage and The Wheel Of Time.