‘Masters of the Universe: Revelation’ Part 2: Netflix Sets Premiere Date

MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE: REVELATION (L to R) MARK HAMILL as SKELETOR and CHRIS WOOD as HE-MAN in episode 101 of MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE: REVELATION Cr. COURTESY OF NETFLIX © 2021

Netflix’s Masters of the Universe: Revelation will return will all new episodes on Nov. 23. Part 2 will consist of 5 episodes that run 30 minutes each.

The Kevin Smith He-Man follow-up series picks up where the iconic characters left off decades ago. After a cataclysmic battle between He-Man and Skeletor, Eternia is fractured and the Guardians of Grayskull are scattered. And after decades of secrets tore them apart, it’s up to Teela to reunite the broken band of heroes, and solve the mystery of the missing Sword of Power in a race against time to restore Eternia and prevent the end of the universe.

The voice cast includes Mark Hamill as Skeletor; Lena Headey as Evil-Lyn; Chris Wood as Prince Adam/He-Man; Sarah Michelle Gellar as Teela; Liam Cunningham as Man-At-Arms; Stephen Root as Cringer; Diedrich Bader as King Randor/Trap Jaw; Griffin Newman as Orko; Tiffany Smith as Andra; Henry Rollins as Tri-Klop; Alan Oppenheimer (original Skeletor) as Moss Man; Susan Eisenberg as Sorceress; Alicia Silverstone as Queen Marlena; Justin Long as Roboto; Jason Mewes as Stinkor; Phil LaMarr as He-Ro; Tony Todd as Scare Glow; Cree Summer as Priestess; Kevin Michael Richardson as Beast Man and Kevin Conroy as Mer-Man.

Susan Corbin is the producer; executive producers are Frederic Soulie, Adam Bonnett, Christopher Keenan, and Rob David.

Part 1 is currently available to stream via Netflix.