Toronto Raptors President Masai Ujiri To Exec Produce Fremantle/Passenger’s Basketball Africa League Docuseries

Masai Ujiri, vice-chairman and president of the NBA’s Toronto Raptors, has been brought on board to executive produce the Fremantle/Passenger docuseries based on the newly launched Basketball Africa League.

Ujiri joins as EP alongside Fisher Stevens (Tiger King) and Akin Omotoso (The Greek Freak), while Emmy-winning editor Andy Worboys has boarded as lead editor. South Africa’s Tebogo Malope is directing.

The docuseries is being produced by Fremantle and Richard Brown’s Passenger as part of their multi-year deal.

With the first BAL season taking place in Rwanda in May, the series will showcase stories of players, coaches and teams across Africa as they prepare for and compete in the season-ending tournament. The league is a partnership between the NBA and the International Basketball Federation.

Ujiri, who was the architect behind the Raptors’ 2019 NBA championship team, grew up in Zaria, Nigeria and attended college in the U.S., joining the Raptors in 2008.

His philanthropic work stems back to 2003 and, since then, he has continued to use basketball as a catalyst to support the education and lives of African youth.

“The very first time I was introduced to this project, I knew that I had to be a part of it,” said Mujiri. “As a young boy, I could have never imagined a professional basketball league, with opportunities for Africans both on and off the court, in my own backyard.”