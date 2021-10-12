Mary Claire Manley Upped To SVP Development At MRC Television

MRC Television has promoted Mary Claire Manley to SVP of Development. Reporting to EVP of Development, Ken Segna, Manley is responsible for sourcing and developing material for the independent studio.

The upcoming MRC Television projects Manley oversees include Apple TV+ limited series The Shrink Next Door, starring Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd; Prime Video’s Chris Pratt starrer The Terminal List with Amazon Studios; Shining Girls starring Elisabeth Moss for Apple TV+; and Hello Tomorrow! starring Billy Crudup, also for Apple TV+.

“Mary Claire has been an invaluable part of the team – she has a knack for sourcing great material, excellent relationships, and strong advocacy for our artists’ visions,” said Segna. “We’re thrilled to have her continue to shepherd a number of our critical projects as we continue to grow.”

Prior to joining MRC Television as VP in 2019, Manley spent two years at UCP where she worked on The Act for Hulu starring Patricia Arquette and Joey King, and The Sinner for USA Network starring Bill Pullman and Carrie Coon. She previously worked at Mandeville Films as part of the TV team.