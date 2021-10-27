Marvel Studios’ Victoria Alonso Among Honorees Set For 2021 Outfest Legacy Awards Gala

At the 2021 Outfest Legacy Awards, Marvel Studios’ Victoria Alonso will be honored with the Visionary Award, with additional awards going to Neon, Jonathan Howard, Robin de Jesús, Rain Valdez, Alan Koenigsberg and Marissa Román Griffith.

At the gala, taking place at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on November 13th, Alonso is being recognized for her contributions to LGBTQ+ representation and media visibility While serving as Marvel Studios’ President of Physical and Post Production, Visual Effects, and Animation Production, the industry vet has exec produced many of its films and TV series, including Avengers: Endgame, Black Panther, Guardians of the Galaxy, Black Widow, Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings, WandaVision, Loki, and more, positively impacting the LGBTQ+ community on a global level.

Neon will receive Outfest’s Guardian Award, which recognizes a company’s commitment and legacy to the LGBTQIA+community, with Howard receiving the Outfest Legacy Award, in honor of his contributions as an Outfest Board member. Tick, tick…BOOM! actor de Jesús will receive the Terrence McNally Award, acknowledging his out and proud career across stage and film, with Razor Tongue creator and star Rain Valdez accepting the Trailblazer Award, recognizing her efforts as as a writer, director and actor in ensuring that trans peoples’ lives are seen.

Then, there’s Outfest’s current Board Co-President Alan Koenigsberg and past Outfest Board Co-President Marissa Román-Griffith, who will receive the Jonathan Howard Legacy Award, honoring their outstanding leadership in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“As a preeminent arts, media and entertainment organization Outfest thrusts LGBTQIA artists into the spotlight, “said Outfest’s Executive Director Damien S. Navarro. “40 years into our legacy, our commitment to Queer artists remains steadfast, even as the world around us changes in unexpected ways. We are thrilled to be celebrating the incredible talent, impact, intersectionality and advocacy of our honorees.”

The 2021 Outfest Legacy Awards gala will also feature appearances by Oscar winner Brie Larson and The L Word: Generation Q star Jamie Clayton, as well as an opening performance by Garrett Clayton.

Past recipients of Outfest Legacy Awards include Laverne Cox, Tom Hanks, Judith Light, Rita Moreno, Lee Daniels, Joey Soloway, Hillary Swank, Sean Hayes, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Bruce Cohen, Lisa Cholodenko, Craig Zadan & Neil Merdon, and Tanya Saracho, among others.

Tickets to this year’s event are now on sale here.