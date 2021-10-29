Marvel Teams With Skydance’s New Media Interactive Division For Original Action-Adventure Game

Marvel Entertainment will join forces with Skydance’s New Media division for an original action-adventure game based on the superhero-filled worlds of the Marvel Universe.

Announced Friday by New Media’s Amy Hennig, the upcoming gaming title is set to be a “narrative-driven, blockbuster action-adventure game, featuring completely original story and take on the Marvel Universe.” The game will mark Skydance New Media’s first initiative.

“I can’t imagine a better partner than Marvel for our first game,” said Hennig, President, Skydance New Media. “The Marvel Universe epitomizes all the action, mystery and thrills of the pulp adventure genre that I adore and lends itself perfectly to an interactive experience. It’s an honor to be able to tell an original story with all the humanity, complexity, and humor that makes Marvel characters so enduring and to enable our players to embody these heroes that they love.”

For the Marvel video game, New Media has enlisted a team of developers with decades of AAA experience in the action and adventure gaming worlds. New Media has also assembled a diverse team of creative consultants from the worlds of film, television and comics.

While the in-development project marks Skydance New Media’s first initiative, Marvel has long before taken the plunge into gaming titles with the likes of Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite and more. Just this month Marvel dropped Guardians of the Galaxy, a video game take on the exploits of Star-Lord and his motley crew.

Skydance proper has previously taken the plunge into interactive content with its The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners VR game and Archangel: Hellfire.

“We are enormously excited to be working inside the Marvel Universe to craft a rich narrative of our own,” said Beak, Executive Vice President & GM, Skydance New Media. “Jay and his team at Marvel Games are helping us make the best experiences imaginable.”