Cohen Media Group & Curzon Acquire U.S. & UK Rights To Mark Cousins Cannes Doc ‘The Storms Of Jeremy Thomas’

EXCLUSIVE: Cohen Media Group and Curzon have jointly acquired all U.S., U.K. and Irish distribution rights to Mark Cousins’ Cannes Film Festival documentary The Storms Of Jeremy Thomas about the Oscar-winning producer of The Last Emperor.

A theatrical release is expected later in 2021 for the movie, which is a David P. Kelly Films production.

In The Storms Of Jeremy Thomas, filmmaker and writer Mark Cousins (The Story Of Film: An Odyssey) accompanies legendary producer Thomas on the latter’s annual pilgrimage to the Cannes Film Festival.

Each year for the last 45 years, Thomas has made the journey to Cannes (the first one was with his film director father, Ralph Thomas). This time Cousins is along for the off-beat grand tour on sea and land, chatting with Thomas as they take in landmarks and people connected to the producer’s films and life, from the Paris locations of Bernardo Bertolucci’s The Dreamers, to Lyon, the birthplace of cinema, and finally to the Riviera festival.

Related Story Cohen Media Group Names IFC Films Vet Justin DiPietro As Head Of Marketing & Distribution

The film celebrates the high-profile collaborations Thomas has had with leading directors such as David Cronenberg (Crash, Naked Lunch), Nagisa Oshima (Merry Christmas, Mr. Lawrence), Bertolucci (The Last Emperor, The Sheltering Sky, Stealing Beauty) and Matteo Garrone (Dogman, Tale Of Tales).

Stars of Thomas productions interviewed in the film include Debra Winger and Tilda Swinton.

The deal was negotiated by CMG Senior Vice President Robert Aaronson, Curzon Film Managing Director Louisa Dent and Ryan Kampe of Visit Films. CMG acquired Curzon in late 2019 and the two often make joint acquisitions.

“In my teens I realized that when it said ‘Jeremy Thomas Presents’ on a film, it was likely to be wild and passionate,” said Mark Cousins. “I craved such passion in cinema, and found it in Bad Timing, The Sheltering Sky, Crash, Naked Lunch and so many more. The pirate and punk who made those films happen is called Jeremy Thomas. He has expanded the medium of film.”

Jeremy Thomas added: “When Mark asked to join me on my annual road trip to the Cannes Film Festival it swiftly became two for the road. It was a great adventure and I’m afraid I gave away a lot of secrets along the way. I’m so happy people will be able to see it in the cinema through Curzon in the U.K. and Cohen Media.” CMG’s Robert Aaronson commented: “The Storms Of Jeremy Thomas is a must-see film by, for and about lovers of cinema.”

Curzon’s Louisa Dent added: “Once again, Mark Cousins shows us why films matter – and why people like Jeremy Thomas go through all the hard work to make them.”