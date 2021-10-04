Marc Pilcher Dies: Emmy-Winning ‘Bridgerton’ Makeup Designer Was 53, Succumbed To Covid

Marc Pilcher, the U.K.-based hair and make-up designer who recently won an Emmy Award for his work on Netflix’s Bridgerton, died yesterday of Covid-19. He was 53.

Showbiz & Media Figures We’ve Lost In 2021 – Photo Gallery

His death was confirmed by Nicola Coughlan, Bridgerton‘s Penelope Featherington, who wrote on Instagram, “So heartbroken by the loss of Marc Pilcher, the brilliant and visionary Hair and Makeup designer for ‘Bridgerton’ Season One. Marc was so passionate about his work and so tremendously talented. Not even a month ago he won his first Emmy award. It’s a tragedy that he’s been taken so young when he had so much yet to do. Please also use this as a reminder that Covid is still a very real and present danger, please get vaccinated and mask up to protect yourself and others. My heart goes out to his friends and family, especially to his wonderful team Lynda, Lou, Adam, Hollie, Tanya and Claire. He loved and cared for you all so much and my heart goes out to you all. Rest in Peace Marc.”

Related Story Creative Arts Emmys: Complete Winners List For All Three Ceremonies

Pilcher reportedly was double vaccinated and suffering no underlying health conditions.

Pilcher began his career in 1988 when, after college, he found work in London’s West End theater scene, including productions of Company, Sunset Boulevard and Aspects of Love. By the early 2000s, Pilcher began working in the film and TV industries as a hairdresser, stylist and makeup artist, working with such artists as Dame Judi Dench, Dame Maggie Smith, Shirley MacLaine, Ralph Fiennes, Emily Blunt, Stanley Tucci, Michael Gambon, Madonna, Helena Bonham Carter, Michelle Williams, Kristen Scott Thomas and Sir Ian McKellen.

In 2019 Pilcher was nominated for an Academy Award for his hair styling on Mary Queen of Scots.

Most recently, Pilcher won a 2021 Emmy Award for Outstanding Period And/Or Character Hairstyling for his work on Netflix’s Bridgerton, specifically the “Art of the Swoon” episode. Other awards include three Hollywood Makeup Artist & Hairstyling Guild Awards for his work on Bridgerton, Downton Abbey and Mary Queen of Scots.

Pilcher reportedly tested negative on multiple Covid tests prior to traveling to Los Angeles for the Creative Emmy ceremony. He became ill after his return to the UK, where his condition deteriorated.

According to CDC data, hospitalizations and deaths from Covid among vaccinated people are relatively rare. As of Sept. 27, 2021, the CDC received reports of 22,115 patients from all 50 U.S. states and territories with vaccine breakthrough infection who were hospitalized or died. More than 183 million people in the U.S. had been fully vaccinated by that date.