Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild Sets 2022 Awards Date And Timeline

Let the gussying-up begin. The Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild has set its ninth annual awards show for Saturday, February 19 — live from the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles. The MUAHS Awards nominations will be revealed on Tuesday, January 11.

See the guild’s full awards timeline below.

MUAHS

Presented by Local 706, the MUAHS Awards honors outstanding achievements for make-up artists and hair stylists in motion pictures, TV, commercials and live theater. The hybrid event also will be presented on a digital platform and streamed worldwide.

The 2021 MUAHS Awards saw two trophies each go to Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and Birds of Prey.

Here are the key dates for the ninth annual Make-Up Artists & Hair Styling Guild Awards, announced by MUAHS president Julie Socash:

Monday, November 8:

Submissions open for TV & feature film at http://www.local706.org

Monday, December 6:

Submissions close for entries (5 p.m. PT)

Monday, December 20:

Nominations voting begins

Friday, January 7:

Nominations Voting Closes (5 p.m. PT)

Tuesday, January 11:

Nominations announced

Monday, January 24:

Final online voting begins

Friday, February 11:

Final online voting closes (5 p.m. PT)

Saturday, February 19

Winners announced at MUAHS Awards Gala