‘Maid’ Cleans Up With Estimated 67M Netflix Households, On Track To Beat ‘The Queen’s Gambit’

Maid, which stars Margaret Qualley and Andie MacDowell, is on track to beat The Queen’s Gambit as Netflix’s most-watched limited scripted series.

The drama, which centers on Qualley’s Alex, a single mother who turns to housekeeping to make ends meet as she battles against poverty, homelessness and bureaucracy, is set to be watched by 67 million households, according to Netflix.

The series launched October 1 and if it hit its estimates across its first 28 days, it would make it tied for fifth place in terms of most-watched Netflix originals alongside Sex/Life and the third season of Stranger Things.

The news Tuesday comes as Netflix revealed that it would be changing the way that it unveils ratings data in future, moving to an hours viewed model later this year.

Inspired by Stephanie Land’s bestselling memoir Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay and a Mother’s Will to Survive, Maid comes from creator and showrunner Molly Smith Metzler and also stars Billy Burke, Nick Robinson, Anika Noni Rose and Tracy Vila. It hails from John Wells Productions, Margot Robbie’s LuckyChap Entertainment and Warner Bros Television.

Also today, the streamer revealed that Season 5 of La Casa de Papel (aka Money Heist) was watched by 69M households, with 55M households watching season three of Sex Education.

“La Casa de Papel was our first non-English language title to show that – with subtitling and dubbing – great stories truly can come from anywhere and be loved everywhere. We are now producing local TV and film in approximately 45 countries and have built deep relationships with creative communities around the world,” Netflix noted in a letter to investors accompanying its third-quarter earnings report.

The company added that Danish series The Chestnut Man is expected to be watched by approximately two thirds of its Danish members during its first four weeks.