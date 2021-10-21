You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Paris Hilton Visits Capitol To Advocate For Reform Of “Troubled Teen Industry”

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

'Dune' Sequel, More 'Sopranos': WarnerMedia On HBO Max, Box Office & More
Read the full story

MACRO X HBCU Entertainment Summit Sets Its Lineup For Third Annual Event

Macro

The MACRO X HBCU Entertainment Summit will be held in-person this year for its third annual showcase to be held in Atlanta on Saturday, Oct. 23.

The inaugural summit debuted on the campus of Howard University in 2019 with the mission of engaging and educating students on the vast careers, opportunities, and paths in the media and entertainment fields.

This year’s event will include appearances by Aunjanue Ellis, Prentice Penny, Nicole Ari Parker, Nicco Annan, Young Nudy and Stephen “Dr.” Love, as well as a host of entertainment industry executives.

This year’s summit will take place at Atlanta’s Atlantic Station between Fowler Street NW and 20th Street. The microfestival will host an array of panels and programming, a pitch competition, food trucks, giveaways, a docuseries screening, and a film screening.  This year, the summit will also be available to students at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) across the country via livestream on TikTok starting at 12 noon ET.

The event is open to students and alumni from Atlanta HBCU’s – Clark Atlanta University, Morehouse College, Morris Brown College, and Spelman College, as well as aspiring media and entertainment professionals in the Atlanta area.  All attendees must register to attend. Attendees must also provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of the event.

Warner Bros. Pictures will sponsor the closing event of the summit—an advance screening of its upcoming film, King Richard. The drama follows the journey of Richard (Will Smith) and Oracene Williams (Ellis) as they guide daughters Venus and Serena Williams on their path to changing the sport of tennis.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2021 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad