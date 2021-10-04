M. Night Shyamalan’s Blinding Edge Pictures To Produce ‘Vanishings At Caddo Lake’ From Directing Duo Celine Held And Logan George

M. Night Shyamalan will be producing the upcoming pic The Vanishings at Caddo Lake through his Blinding Edge Pictures banner. Writing-directing team Celine Held & Logan George penned the screenplay based on an original idea and will also co-direct the film. The pic will star Dylan O’Brien, Eliza Scanlen and Lauren Ambrose. Eric Lange, Sam Hennings and Diana Hopper round out the cast

The plot: When an 8-year-old girl mysteriously vanishes on Caddo Lake, a series of past deaths and disappearances begin to link together, forever altering a broken family’s history.

Shyamalan and Ashwin Rajan will produce under Shyamalan’s Blinding Edge banner alongside Kara Durrett and K Period’s Josh Godfrey. Kimberly Steward, Harrison Huffman and Will Greenfield will serve as executive producers. Production on the mystery-thriller has commenced in Shreveport, LA.

The film marks Held and George’s second feature-length film; Topside, their first feature, had its premiere at the Venice Film Festival. Together they have also worked on several shorts including Caroline, up for the Short Film Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival and shortlisted for Best Live Action Short Film at the 2019 Oscars.

This is also a reunion for Shyamalan and the filmmaking duo, who were hired to direct two upcoming episodes of Shyamalan’s hit award-winning Apple TV+ series Servant. Shyamalan, who created the series and serves as a producer, has also directed several episodes. Over the past four decades Shyamalan has championed emerging talent both in front of and behind the screen. On Servant he has sought out directors and writers with boundary-pushing perspectives, hiring a majority of international and female directors. The series, which is in post-production on its third season, is one of the streamer’s most-watched titles.

“The show Servant has given me the incredible opportunity to find new storytellers from around the world and tell stories with them,” says Shyamalan. “Celine Held and Logan George are an exceptional writing-directing team that directed two amazing episodes for us in Season 3. They are kind and dynamic genre storytellers and have written a film we believe will impact audiences deeply.”

The pic also reunites Shyamalan with Ambrose who currently stars in Servant, and Scanlen who starred in the hit thriller Old, which just surpassed $90 million globally and is Shyamalan’s sixth film to open at No 1 at the box office.

O’Brien, best known for his star-making role in The Maze Runner franchise, recently wrapped production on the Focus Features thriller The Outfit, which Focus just dated for winter 2022.

