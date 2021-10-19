M. Night Shyamalan Named 2022 Berlin Film Festival Jury President

M. Night Shyamalan will serve as jury president at the 2022 Berlin International Film Festival.

The American filmmaker, who is of South Asian descent, has had a consistent output of regular box office successes since his 1999 breakout The Sixth Sense, which was nominated for six Oscars.

His recent credits include Old and Glass, while he is currently serving as showrunner for Apple TV+ series Servant, on which he also he helmed several episodes.

“I have always felt like an independent filmmaker within the system of Hollywood,” commented Shyamalan. “It is exactly those things in us that are different and unorthodox that define our voice. I have tried to maintain these things in myself and cheer others on to protect those aspects in their art and in themselves. Being asked to be a part of Berlinale is deeply meaningful to me. It represents the highest imprimatur for a filmmaker. Being able to support and celebrate the world’s very best talent in storytelling is a gift I happily accepted.”

“I’m pleased and honoured that M. Night Shyamalan has accepted our invitation to serve as president of the Jury. Throughout his career he’s shaped a universe in which fears and desires stand side by side, where young people are not only the protagonists but also the driving force for overcoming dread. Within the US movie business Shyamalan is a unique figure, a filmmaker that has remained faithful to his vision. This truthfulness to one’s ideal is also what we are looking for in our selection,” added Berlinale Artistic Director Carlo Chatrian.

Berlinale runs February 10-20 next year.