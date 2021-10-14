‘Lucifer’ Dominates But ‘Squid Game’ Fails To Crack Nielsen U.S. Streaming Chart In First Week

Squid Game has been crowned by Netflix as its biggest original ever, but it got off to a slow start in the U.S., according to Nielsen.

In the measurement firm’s streaming rankings for the week of September 13 to 19, the South Korean blockbuster failed to crack the top 10 original shows. It racked up 206 million minutes of viewing.

Nielsen’s numbers capture only viewing via a TV screen and only for Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ and Hulu in the U.S., with data coming about a month after the fact. Squid Game by now has broken out as a global phenomenon, with 111 million households sampling it in its first month, according to Netflix, though it’s now clear how little the U.S. had to do with its early traction.

Lucifer, in its first full week since a new season hit Netflix, dominated the week, piling up almost 1.6 billion viewing minutes. The former Fox drama, which has been repatriated at Netflix, came within a whisker of No. 1 last week, but had too few days after its premiere to dislodge Clickbait. This week, the latter mustered not even half of Lucifer‘s total.

Netflix once again occupied all 10 spots on the overall top 10.

Along with the streaming rankings, Nielsen also released the September edition of The Gauge, its monthly snapshot of overall viewing. Broadcast ticked up to 26% of the total from 24% in August, thanks largely to the start of the NFL football and primetime entertainment seasons. Streaming’s share held steady at 28%. The share for streaming has been just ahead that of broadcast TV since Nielsen started reporting the monthly numbers last May, but the 26% share was the highest since that time.

Here is the full weekly top 10:

Lucifer – 93 episodes, 1.6B minutes of viewing

Clickbait – 8 eps., 732M min.

Manifest – 42 eps., 712M min.

CoComelon – 12 eps., 703M min.

Criminal Minds – 316 eps., 687M min.

Sex Education – 24 eps., 595M min.

NCIS – 353 eps., 567M min.

Grey’s Anatomy – 376 eps., 564M min.

Heartland – 215 eps., 456M min.

The Circle – 33 eps., 444M min.