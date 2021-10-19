Lucas Bravo Joins Julia Roberts & George Clooney In ‘Ticket To Paradise’

EXCLUSIVE: Emily in Paris co-star Lucas Bravo has joined Julia Roberts, George Clooney and Kaitlyn Dever in Ticket To Paradise, the Universal Pictures romantic comedy that will be directed by Ol Parker (Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again).

In the comedy, a couple of exes find themselves on a shared mission: stop their lovestruck daughter from making the same mistake they once made. Parker wrote the script with Daniel Pipski.

Bravo recently wrapped on Dean Craig’s The Honeymoon, a romantic comedy the French actor stars in opposite Maria Bakalova. He’ll next be seen in Anthony Fabian’s Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris.

Working Title partners Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner will produce alongside Sarah Harvey and Deborah Balderstone, and Smokehouse Pictures partners Clooney and Grant Heslov are producing alongside Red Om Films’ Roberts, Lisa Gillan, and Marisa Yeres Gill. Senior Executive Vice President of Production Erik Baiers and Vice President of Production Lexi Barta will oversee the project on behalf of Universal.

The film is set to release on October 21, 2022.

Bravo is represented by WME, Nick Styne at Definition Entertainment and Morris Yorn.