‘Love & Death’: First Look At Elizabeth Olsen As Candy Montgomery In HBO Max True Crime Limited Series

HBO Max has released the first images of Elizabeth Olsen as Candy Montgomery in Love & Death, a limited series about the true story of Texas housewife Candy Montgomery’s murder of Betty Gore in 1980. See the images above and below.

Olsen stars as Montgomery in the series, from the Big Little Lies and The Undoing duo of David E. Kelley and Nicole Kidman and Lionsgate Television. Production is currently underway in Kyle, TX, with premiere set for 2022.

Written by Kelley and directed by Homeland‘s Lesli Linka Glatter, Love and Death is inspired by the book Evidence of Love: A True Story of Passion and Death in the Suburbs and a collection of articles from Texas Monthly (“Love & Death In Silicon Prairie,” Part I & II).

The series revolves around two churchgoing couples enjoying small-town family life in Texas, until somebody picks up an ax.

Jesse Plemons, Lily Rabe, Patrick Fugit, Keir Gilchrist, Elizabeth Marvel, Tom Pelphrey and Krysten Ritter also star.

Kelley executive produces through David E. Kelley Productions; Nicole Kidman and Per Saari through Blossom Films; Glatter (who directs the first four and final episodes); Scott Brown and Megan Creydt through Texas Monthly; Matthew Tinker; Michael Klick and Helen Verno.