‘Love & Death’: Brian d’Arcy James, Olivia Applegate, Mackenzie Astin Among Five Cast In HBO Max Limited Series

EXCLUSIVE: Brian d’Arcy James (13 Reasons Why), Olivia Applegate (Euphoria), Mackenzie Astin (Teenage Bounty Hunters), Adam Cropper (Tenet) and Bruce McGill (Shades of Blue) have joined the cast of HBO Max’s Love and Death, a limited series about the true story of Texas housewife Candy Montgomery’s murder of Betty Gore in 1980. Elizabeth Olsen, Jesse Plemons, Patrick Fugit and Lily Rabe star in the series from the Big Little Lies and The Undoing duo of David E. Kelley and Nicole Kidman and Lionsgate Television.

Written by Kelley and directed by Homeland‘s Lesli Linka Glatter, Love and Death is inspired by the book Evidence of Love: A True Story of Passion and Death in the Suburbs and a collection of articles from Texas Monthly (“Love & Death In Silicon Prairie,” Part I & II).

The series revolves around two churchgoing couples enjoying small-town family life in Texas, until somebody picks up an ax.

James will play Dr. Fred Fason; Applegate will portray Carol Crowder; Astin will play Tom O’Connell; Cropper will portray Robert Udashen and McGill is Judge Tom Ryan.

Keir Gilchrist, Elizabeth Marvel, Tom Pelphrey and Krysten Ritter also star.

Kelley executive produces through David E. Kelley Productions; Nicole Kidman and Per Saari through Blossom Films; Glatter (who directs the first four and final episodes); Scott Brown and Megan Creydt through Texas Monthly; Matthew Tinker; Michael Klick and Helen Verno.

James is reppd by Gersh, Thruline Entertainment and Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz.

Applegate is repped by McKeon/Myones Entertainment, Global Artists Agency, and Collier Talent Agency. Astin is repped by Artists & Representatives and Authentic Talent & Literary Management. Cropper is repped by Domain Talent and Justice & Ponder. McGill is repped by Artists & Representatives.