‘Lost In Space’ Season 3: Netflix Reveals Premiere Date & First Look Photos

Netflix’s Lost in Space will blast off on its third and final mission on December 1, and the streamer released a stack of first look images and a teaser trailer.

(L to R) Brian Steele as Robot, Maxwell Jenkins as Will Robinson Diyah Pera/Netflix

Lost in Space is a modern reimagining of the classic 1960s science fiction series. Set 30 years in the future, colonization in space is now a reality, and the Robinson family is among those tested and selected to make a new life for themselves in a better world. But when the new colonists find themselves abruptly torn off-course en route to their new home they must forge new alliances and work together to survive in a dangerous alien environment, light-years from their original destination.

Series stars include Toby Stephens, Molly Parker, Maxwell Jenkins, Mina Sundwall, Taylor Russell, Ignacio Serricchio, and Parker Posey.

Deadline exclusively announced Russell Hornsby joined the sci-fi drama in an unknown role.

Lost In Space. Taylor Russell as Judy Robinson Diyah Pera/Netflix

Executive producer/showrunner Zack Estrin explained his decision to end the series after three seasons as he inked an overall deal with the streamer in March.

“From the beginning, we’ve always viewed this particular story of The Robinsons as a trilogy,” Estrin said. “A three-part epic family adventure with a clear beginning, middle, and end. It’s also worth noting that, with what these characters go through just trying to survive each episode — if anyone deserves to catch their breath before their next mission — it’s Will, Penny, Judy, Maureen, John, Don West, Dr. Smith… and The Robot. And, of course, Debbie the Chicken. So while this chapter of Lost In Space is coming to a rousing conclusion, I’m excited about continuing to explore new stories with my friends at Netflix, and for all of the incredible possibilities that lie ahead.”

Check out the teaser trailer above and more first look images below.

(L to R) Maxwell Jenkins as Will Robinson, Mina Sundwall as Penny Robinson Diyah Pera/Netflix