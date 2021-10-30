Los Angeles Police Union Files Lawsuit Against City Over Vaccination Mandate

The vaccination mandate for city employees was negotiated in bad faith, according to a lawsuit filed by the Los Angeles Police Protective League, the rank and file’s union.

The lawsuit claims the city is inappropriately trying to pass on associated costs to officers. The suit ws filed Friday in California Superior Court. The suit also claims the city withheld information about the contractor it hired to test unvaccinated employees for COVID-19.

Currently, city policy requires unvaccinated employees to have twice-weekly COVID-19 testing. The employees must pay for those tests by having $65 deducted from their paychecks per test. Religious and medical exemptions which be reimbursed.

More than 2,600 employees with the LAPD have requested exemptions from the vaccination mandate. The city ordinance ordering vaccinations set a date for first doses of Sept. 7, and a second dose no later than Oct. 5.

Firefighters have also spoken out about their vaccination reluctance.

A group of 500 Los Angeles firefighters filed a lawsuit over the vax mandate. Reports indicate that just a third of the city’s firefighters have reported their vaccinations. More than 400 fire department employees, roughly 12.5%, have said as of last week that they intend to petition for an exemption.

At the LAPD, about 60 percent of the department’s 10,000 officers and 3,000 civilians workforce have been fully vaccinated so far, according to ABC7.