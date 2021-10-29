Los Angeles Airport Flights Grounded By Gun Scare, One Person In Custody

An incident at Los Angeles International Airport Thursday evening resulted in flights being temporarily grounded, and several people were injured in a panicked stampede, according to reports.

The incident occurred at or near Terminal 1. Preliminary reports indicate no shots were fired and no weapons were confiscated, but one person has been detained. Two people were injured.

Hunreds of passengers were force out onto the tarmac, according to reports. LAX is one of the busiest airports in the nation.

“Per police at the scene, there is no threat and no active shooter at LAX. Police have one person in custody and there are no reports of injuries,” the airport’s spokesperson said in an 8 PM update.

The FAA reopened the south side of the airfield, but the north side remained closed at 8:30 PM