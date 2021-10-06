‘Locke & Key’ Season 2 Trailer Reveals New Villain Played By Kevin Durand

Netflix just released a full-length trailer for the upcoming second season of Locke & Key (you can catch it below), and it provides a glimpse at a major new character played by Kevin Durand.

The Swamp Thing and The Strain alum has been tapped as a series regular for Seasons 2 and 3 of Locke & Key. He plays Frederick Gideon, a ruthless, charismatic, and cunning British Revolutionary War Captain, who becomes a dangerous adversary for the Locke Family. Season 2 debuts Oct 22, while production wrapped last month in Toronto on Season 3.

This marks Durand’s third series collaboration with Locke & Key executive producer/co-showrunner Carlton Cuse. Durand previously starred as Vasiliy Fet, a rat exterminator-turned-vampire hunter, on Cuse’s FX drama The Strain and recurred as mercenary Martin Keamy on ABC’s Lost, on which Cuse served as co-showrunner.

From executive producers/co-showrunners Cuse and Meredith Averill, Locke & Key is an adaptation of the best-selling comic book series by Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez. After their father is murdered under mysterious circumstances, the three Locke siblings and their mother move into their ancestral home, Keyhouse, which they discover is full of magical keys that may be connected to their father’s death. As the Locke children explore the different keys and their unique powers, a mysterious demon awakens — and will stop at nothing to steal them.

The series’ main cast also includes Darby Stanchfield, Connor Jessup, Emilia Jones, Jackson Robert Scott, Petrice Jones, Griffin Gluck, Aaron Ashmore, Brendan Hines and Hallea Jones.

Durand was recently seen in the DC Universe/CW drama Swamp Thing in the series regular role of Jason Woodrue. He also recurred in seasons 4 & 5 of the HBO’s Ballers. The Canadian actor, who recently wrapped the indie feature Dangerous opposite Scott Eastwood, Mel Gibson and Tyrese Gibson, is repped by Alchemy Entertainment, ICM Partners, Characters Talent Agency and Brecheen, Feldman Breimer.