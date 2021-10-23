‘Judas And The Black Messiah’ & ‘Tenet’ Among Winners At Eighth Annual LMGI Awards — Complete List

The Location Managers Guild International has unveiled the winners of its eight annual LMGI Awards, with Warner Bros.’ drama Judas and the Black Messiah and its Christopher Nolan blockbuster Tenet among a list that also included Netflix’s The Crown, Lupin & The Queen’s Gambit.

Judas was recognized with the award for Outstanding Locations in a Period Feature Film, with Tenet recognized for its Contemporary Feature Locations. The Crown Season 4 received the award for Period TV Locations, with Lupin taking that for Contemporary TV Locations, and The Queen’s Gambit being recognized in the category of TV Serial Program, Anthology or Limited Series Locations.

Additional awards went to the teams behind Apple Watch commercial “It Already Does That” (Outstanding Locations in a Commercial) and The Savannah Regional Film Commission (Outstanding Film Commission), with the latter recognized for its work on Amazon’s The Underground Railroad. Then, there were the LMGI’s four honorary awards, which went to CODA star Marlee Matlin (Humanitarian Award), Fantastic Beasts producer David Yates (Eve Monley Award), veteran location manager Patricia Fay (Trailblazer Award), and the LMGI’s Aine Furey (Lifetime Achievement Award).

The theme for this year’s LMGI Awards ceremony, honoring outstanding creative contributions of location professionals in film, television and commercials from around the globe, was “Celebrate the Where.” Actor and director Isiah Mustafa hosted the virtual event, which was available for streaming worldwide via YouTube and Vimeo.

“‘International’ isn’t a big enough word for what we do,” said LGMI President John Rakich. “It’s easy to imagine a scene taking place at any spot on the globe, or somewhere in outer space, or in a world that exists in a post-apocalyptic universe. It’s another thing to go out and find it.

“Every day we, the location professionals, make the impossible possible,” Rakich added. “Tonight, we celebrate the best of who we are. I congratulate all of our talented LMGI nominees.”

Rakich served as committee chair of this year’s LMGI Awards. The program was produced by Erick Weiss, Honeysweet Creative and IngleDodd Media and written by Shelly Goldstein.

The full list of 2021 winners can be found below:

HONORARY AWARDS:

Humanitarian Award – Marlee Matlin

Eva Monley Award – David Yates

Trailblazer Award – Patricia Fay

Lifetime Acheivement Award – Aine Furey/ LMGI

OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A PERIOD FEATURE FILM

Judas and the Black Messiah, Warner Bros

BILL GARVEY, TIM KANIESKI

OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A CONTEMPORARY FEATURE FILM

Tenet, Warner Bros

JANICE POLLEY/LMGI

JULIE HANNUM/LMGI

KLAUS DARRELMAN/LMGI

OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A PERIOD TELEVISION SERIES

The Crown – Season 4, Netflix

MARK WALLEDGE

TATE ARÁEZ/LMGI

OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A CONTEMPORARY TELEVISION SERIES

Lupin, Netflix

THOMAS De SAMBI, VALERIE SEGOND

OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A TV SERIAL PROGRAM, ANTHOLOGY, OR LIMITED SERIES

The Queen’s Gambit, Netflix

DAVID PIEPER/LMGI

STEFAN WÖHLEKE

MATT GRAVER/LMGI

FRED KAMPING

OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A COMMERCIAL

“It Already Does That”, Apple Watch Series 6

MATT DeLOACH/LMGI

JOF HANWRIGHT/LMGI

BRENT GAFFEN

OUTSTANDING FILM COMMISSION

Savannah Regional Film Commission, The Underground Railroad

BETH NELSON