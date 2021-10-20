Liquid Media Group Teams With Slated On Predictive Analytics For Film & TV

Liquid Media Group Ltd. has entered into a strategic partnership with film packaging, financing and distribution marketplace Slated, which will further enhance the analytics it’s able to bring to independent IP owners and producers.
The predictive analytics offered by the Nasdaq-traded studio allow creatives to measure the strength of their projects, thereby more effectively strategizing their release and optimizing the potential for financial returns.
Through its non-exclusive partnership agreement with Slated, the company will now offer a Screening Analysis virtual test screening service, helping filmmakers to optimize their films in post-production and match finished films to the right distributors. The business solutions company is also adopting the scoring system conceived by Slated, which allows for the evaluation of film, TV and other professional video content submitted by third parties, in terms of their readiness for development.
“Our partnership will enhance the incredibly important intelligence aspect of our four-phase business solution engine. Slated’s scoring system incorporates machine learning techniques and modern data science to evaluate and advance all aspects of a production, including the script, actors, production team, project financials, potential worldwide box office revenues and more,” said Liquid Media CEO Ron Thomson. “This objective, next-generation statistical analysis helps de-risks projects and predictively models how well they will perform, whether on traditional TV, streaming platforms or as a theatrical release to cinemas around the world.”
“Slated has been looking forward to this partnership since Ron first laid out his growth strategy for Liquid earlier this year,” added Slated CEO Tim Wesley. “We’re thrilled to make Slated’s Scoring System plus other services and tools available to Liquid’s projects, as well as introducing projects from Slated’s marketplace to Liquid’s ecosystem.”
Creative professionals working with Liquid will receive preferential pricing for project analysis undertaken through the Slated partnership. While jointly offering project scoring and predictive intelligence, the companies will work together to provide packaging, financing, sales and distribution services to film and TV projects.
