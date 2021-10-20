Liquid Media Group Teams With Slated On Predictive Analytics For Film & TV

Liquid Media Group Ltd. has entered into a strategic partnership with film packaging, financing and distribution marketplace Slated, which will further enhance the analytics it’s able to bring to independent IP owners and producers.

The predictive analytics offered by the Nasdaq-traded studio allow creatives to measure the strength of their projects, thereby more effectively strategizing their release and optimizing the potential for financial returns.

Through its non-exclusive partnership agreement with Slated, the company will now offer a Screening Analysis virtual test screening service, helping filmmakers to optimize their films in post-production and match finished films to the right distributors. The business solutions company is also adopting the scoring system conceived by Slated, which allows for the evaluation of film, TV and other professional video content submitted by third parties, in terms of their readiness for development.

“Our partnership will enhance the incredibly important intelligence aspect of our four-phase business solution engine. Slated’s scoring system incorporates machine learning techniques and modern data science to evaluate and advance all aspects of a production, including the script, actors, production team, project financials, potential worldwide box office revenues and more,” said Liquid Media CEO Ron Thomson. “This objective, next-generation statistical analysis helps de-risks projects and predictively models how well they will perform, whether on traditional TV, streaming platforms or as a theatrical release to cinemas around the world.”