Lindsay Lohan To Launch Podcast With Red Arrow’s Studio71

EXCLUSIVE: Lindsay Lohan is to get behind the microphone with her own podcast.

The actress is launching the untitled audio series with Red Arrow Studios’ Studio71 with tentative plans to launch later this year or early next year.

Lohan is set to “share her authentic voice” and listeners will get “a chance to experience a never-before-seen side” of the Parent Trap star.

It comes after Lohan signed up to star in a new Netflix rom-com feature about a newly engaged and spoiled hotel heiress who finds herself in the care of a handsome, blue-collar lodge owner and his precocious daughter after getting total amnesia in a skiing accident.

Studio71, which is behind podcasts such as The Bald and the Beautiful with Trixie Mattel and Katya Zamo, Brittany Furlan’s Worst Firsts and Bob Saget’s Here For You, will develop, produce and distribute the series.

The Red Arrow-backed first is ramping up its investment in female hosts after data indicated that its slate of shows are appealing to a younger, female demo, compared to the traditionally male-skewing podcasts. It found that 75% of the network’s listeners are between the ages of 18 and 34 and 55% are female.

Moorea Smith, Senior Talent Relations Manager, Podcasts and Matt Barker, Studio71’s Senior Director of Talent Relations, led Studio71’s signing efforts for Lohan.

“I’m excited to partner with Studio71 in the development and production of my podcast,” said Lohan. “I’m looking forward to connecting with more of my fans and having intimate conversations with friends and thought leaders across all industries.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Lindsay to Studio71’s podcast network and can’t wait for her to take listeners behind the scenes of her life and work,” added Smith. “With her unparalleled experiences as an entertainer and entrepreneur, we are so excited for her to take the mic and share her thoughts and opinions with the world.”