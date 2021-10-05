‘Lightyears’: Lily Cardone & Lowrey Brown Join Amazon Sci-Fi Drama Series

EXCLUSIVE: Lily Cardone (Bloodline) and Lowrey Brown (Hillbilly Elegy) have been tapped for key recurring roles in Amazon’s sci-fi drama Lightyears starring Sissy Spacek and J.K. Simmons, from writer Holden Miller and producer Daniel C. Connolly. Argentinian director Juan José Campanella will direct and executive produce the first two episodes of the series, a co-production of Amazon Studios and Legendary Television.

Written and co-executive produced by Holden Miller, Lightyears follows Franklin and Irene York, played by Simmons and Spacek, a couple who years ago discovered a chamber buried in their backyard that inexplicably leads to a strange, deserted planet. They’ve carefully guarded their secret ever since, but when an enigmatic young man enters their lives, the Yorks’ quiet existence is quickly upended — and the mysterious chamber they thought they knew so well turns out to be much more than they could ever have imagined.

Cardone and Brown will play the younger versions of Spacek and Simmons’ characters.

Brown’s Young Franklin (seen at ages 21-30) is entranced by Irene from the first time he sees her, through their first years together as newlyweds and as young parents.

Cardone’s Young Irene (seen as a young woman from ages 19-30) is surprised to find herself charmed by Franklin, but later throws herself into building their life as a family, her work as a teacher, and parenting their son Michael.

Connolly serves as showrunner and he executive produces with Mosaic’s Jimmy Miller and Sam Hansen. Philip Martin is executive producer and producing director for Season 1.

Brown can be seen in Hulu’s upcoming miniseries Dopesick opposite Michael Keaton. Additional credits include Ron Howard’s Hillbilly Elegy and a recurring role in Fox’s The Gifted. Brown is currently in production on the feature films Till and The Battle of Bushy Run, both in supporting roles. Brown is repped by Jennifer Hummel at People Store and Marc Shaer at Managed Performance Group.

Cardone is best known for her work in the Netflix series, Bloodline, in addition to Bernie the Dolphin and Bernie the Dolphin 2, both of which are streaming on Hulu. Cardone is repped by Encompass and Brevard Talent Group.