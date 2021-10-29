‘Lightyear’ Teaser Rockets To 83 Million Views In First 24 Hours, Ahead Of ‘Eternals’ & Second Best Ever For Pixar Movie

EXCLUSIVE: Pixar’s Toy Story spinoff Lightyear is poised to head to infinity and beyond at the box office. Deadline learns that the teaser for the Chris Evans-voiced, Angus MacLane-directed Pixar movie clocked 83 million views in its first 24 hours after dropping Wednesday.

That number not only beats the 24-hour traffic of teasers from Toy Story 4 (62M), Soul (32M) and Luca (28M), but it also beats that of Eternals, which saw 77M global views from its first online trailer at the end of May. Eternals ranked as the most-watched trailer for a Disney-Marvel movie during the pandemic. Lightyear‘s first day online traffic also outstrips that of Cruella (71M).

Among the first-day views for a Pixar teaser, Lightyear ranks second behind Incredibles 2 (114M).

Almost immediately after launch, Lightyear entered Twitter’s top global trends, climbing to No. 1 where it remained for most of the day. In addition, the teaser generated five total trends including Chris Evans, Toy Story and To Infinity and Beyond. The teaser also hit the No. 1 trending story on Reddit, as well as YouTube’s top global videos (in the “overall” and “movies” sections), where it currently remains.

Lightyear opens over Father’s Day weekend, the traditional Pixar summer movie launching pad, on June 17, 2022.

Here’s the trailer again: