Lifetime Greenlights 3 Original Thrillers, Casts Amber Riley, LeToya Luckett & Tatyana Ali

EXCLUSIVE: Lifetime has ordered three original thrillers –Single Black Female, Line Sisters and Vanished: Searching for My Sister – all set for a winter 2022 premiere.

Amber Riley, LeToya Luckett and Tatyana Ali are among the actresses set to show off their thriller chops in the newly ordered Lifetime movies. Read below for the descriptions of Single Black Female, Line Sisters and Vanished: Searching for My Sister, respectively.

Single Black Female hails from director Shari Carpenter and writers Tessa Evelyn Scott and Sa’Rah L. Jones. The thriller stars Amber Riley and Raven Goodwin. Reeling from the death of her beloved father and a difficult breakup, Monica (Goodwin), is ready to move forward with her life as she tries to land the new hosting job for an afternoon talk show. When she hires a new assistant, Simone (Riley), the two quickly become close friends as Simone moves in next door and completely immerses herself in Monica’s life. But underneath her sweet exterior, Simone harbors a dark secret and as time goes on cracks in her façade begin to appear. Monica decides to sever ties once and for all with Simone, but Simone has other plans and is determined to take over Monica’s life for good. K. Michelle also stars.

Line Sisters features LeToya Luckett, Kierra Sheard-Kelly, Ta’Rhonda Jones and Drew Sidora. In the film, four sorority sisters- Valerie (Luckett), Cassandra (Sheard-Kelly), Simona (Jones;) and Dominique (Sidora) they reunite at a Black Greek Weekend celebration held on the Outer Banks of North Carolina. Having pledged the Alpha Beta Omega Sorority, Inc., they share more than the bonds of sisterhood, after the mysterious death of the dean of pledges 15 years prior. But the past comes knocking on their door as they arrive to the island and strange and inexplicable things begin to happen to each one of them, threatening to unearth the deadly secret that may tear them apart.

Line Sisters is produced by Big Dreams Entertainment in association with Undaunted Content for Lifetime and is executive produced by D’Angela Proctor and Leslie Greif. Tailiah Breon directs from a script written by Jasmine S. Greene and Scott Mullen.

Lastly, Vanished: Searching for My Sister stars Tatyana Ali, Justin Bruening, Jasmine Guy, Carolyn Hennesy and Anthony “Treash” Criss. Twins Jada and Kayla (both played by Ali) could not be more opposite: Jada being the mild-mannered sister with an office job, and Kayla the wild child. Recently divorced from her husband Warren (Bruening), Kayla asks Jada to watch her daughter while she sets up her new apartment. But after a few days with no word from Kayla, Jada begins to worry and reports her sister missing. With no leads and the police investigation at a standstill, Jada takes matters into her own hands. She disguises herself as her sister and gets pulled into a world of drugs and deceit in order to learn the shocking truth about what really happened to Kayla.

Vanished: Searching for My Sister is produced by Big Dreams Entertainment and Leslie Greif serves as executive producer. Tim Woodward Jr. directs from a script written by Christina Welsh.