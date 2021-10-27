Liam Neeson To Star As Retired Assassin In Ireland-Set Thriller ‘In The Land Of Saints And Sinners’; Ciaran Hinds Co-Stars — AFM

EXCLUSIVE: Liam Neeson (Taken) is set to star in Ireland-set thriller In The Land Of Saints And Sinners, which will re-team the actor with The Marksman director Robert Lorenz. Their previous collaboration topped the U.S. box office earlier this year.

Set in a remote Irish village, Neeson will play a newly retired assassin who finds himself drawn into a lethal game of cat and mouse with a trio of vengeful terrorists. Belfast and Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy actor Ciarán Hinds also stars.

Principal photography is being lined up for March 2022 in Ireland.

Bleiberg/Dimbort is launching international sales at the upcoming virtual American Film Market. CAA Media Finance and UTA Independent Film Group are co-representing domestic.

Screenplay comes from Mark Michael McNally and Terry Loane, with revisions by Matthew Feitshans.

Producers are Philip Lee, Markus Barmettler, Bonnie Timmermann, Geraldine Hughes and Terry Loane (Prodigal Films Limited). Executive producers include Ehud Bleiberg, Danny Dimbort, Nicholas Donnermeyer, Kieran Corrigan, Marc Jacobson and Robert Lorenz. Financing is by Facing East in collaboration with RagBag Pictures.

The indefatigable Neeson is currently in post-production on action movies Blacklight, Memory and Retribution.

Production and financing company Facing East, based in Zurich, Hong Kong and Beijing, was formed in 2016 by veteran producers Markus Barmettler and Philip Lee, both exec producers on The Revenant.

Swiss entrepreneurs Daniel Fluri and Adrian Grabe are behind recently set up film and TV investment house RagBag Pictures. Belfast-based film and TV development and production company Prodigal was formed by Geraldine Hughes and Terry Loane.

Markus Barmettler and Philip Lee are represented by Marc Jacobson Law. Liam Neeson is represented by CAA and UTA and Mark Stankevich Esq. Ciarán Hinds is represented by CAA and Dalzell and Beresford. Robert Lorenz is represented by UTA and Keith G. Fleer.