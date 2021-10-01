LFF Competition Juries; ‘Midas Man’ Cast; Swedish Oscar Shortlist – Global Briefs

London Film Festival Juries

The BFI London Film Festival has unveiled its juries for this year’s competition programs and for the IWC Schaffhausen Filmmaker Bursary Award. Małgorzata Szumowska (Never Gonna Snow Again) will lead the Official Competition; Isabel Sandoval (Lingua Franca) will oversee the First Feature Competition; Kim Longinotto (Sisters in Law) will oversee the Documentary Competition; Felix Barrett (The Third Day) will lead the Immersive Art and XR Competition; Rose Glass (Saint Maud) will lead the Short Film Competition. Meanwhile, Phoebe Waller-Bridge will join BFI Chief Executive Ben Roberts to select the winner of the £50,000 Bursary Award from a shortlist comprised of: Lee Haven Jones (The Feast); Harry Wootliff (True Things); and Rob Savage (Host)

‘Midas Man’ Cast Rounds Out

Charley Palmer Rothwell (Jack Ryan) and Jordan Kelly (Twelfth Night) have joined the cast of Midas Man, the feature about Beatles manager Brian Epstein (who will be played by Jacob Fortune-Lloyd). Emily Watson and Eddie Marsan are also onboard. Richard Holmes (The Ritual) has joined the project as a producer. Jonas Åkerlund is directing the movie, producers are StudioPOW and Trevor Beattie Films.

Swedish Oscar Shortlist

Three films have been shortlisted for Sweden’s submission to the Oscars for Best International Feature Film: Clara Sola, The Emigrants and Tigers. The final selection will be made on October 21