Letitia James, NY Attorney General Whose Probe Doomed Andrew Cuomo, Announces Run For Governor

New York Attorney General Letitia James, whose investigation into former Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s conduct yielded a damning report that resulted in his ouster, is running for the state’s highest office.

“I’ve spent my career guided by a simple principle: Stand up to the powerful on behalf of the vulnerable,” James said in a campaign video (watch it below).

James, a Democrat from Brooklyn, was initially endorsed by Cuomo but later distanced herself from him. They occupied opposing wings of the Democratic party even before the sexual misconduct allegations against Cuomo by multiple women surfaced in the AG’s report last summer.

Kathy Hochul, who served as lieutenant governor under Cuomo, stepped into the top job in August and will campaign for a full term. James, whose candidacy had been widely expected, will vie with Hochul and others for the Democratic nomination ahead of the general election in November 2022. The field of nominees is expected to be wide open, with potential participants including outgoing New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio.

In her announcement, James also played up her efforts to prosecute former President Donald Trump, suing his administration 76 times (“but who’s counting?!” she cracked).

James, 63, was a member of the New York City Council and the New York State Assembly before becoming New York City Public Advocate. She was elected Attorney General in 2018, succeeding (after an interim replacement) Eric Schneiderman, who resigned amid allegations he had physically abused women.

She has long received kudos from liberal Democrats for taking aim at drug companies and the National Rifle Association as Attorney General. Another target, before he was doomed by her report about his conduct with women, was Cuomo over his handling of Covid-19. Specifically, the state charged Cuomo’s administration with systematic undercounting of nursing home Covid deaths in the state.