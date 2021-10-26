Legion Creative Adds Three Execs To Management Team Amid Expansion

EXCLUSIVE: Hollywood agency Legion Creative has hired Howie Kaplan, Kimberly Leass and Steve Isaacs in leading executive roles in which they will be tasked with expanding the company’s offerings into streaming, TV and video games, while also as part of the management team enhancing Legion’s company culture.

(L-R) Howie Kaplan, Kimberly Leass and Steve Isaacs Legion Creative

The agency works with studios including Walt Disney Pictures, Marvel Studios, Lionsgate, 20th Century Studios, Warner Bros, HBO and Hulu, most recently working on campaigns for the likes of 20th Century’s Ron’s Gone Wrong and Disney’s Encanto.

Kaplan has been hired as EVP Strategy, arriving from hi5.agency and Concept Arts where he has worked on 14 No. 1 movies of the year and 11 top 10-grossing movies over the past three years. He has worked with franchises including the Marvel Cinematic Universe, DC Extended Universe, Marvel TV, Star Wars, Star Trek, John Wick, Deadpool, Xbox’s Halo and more.

Leass joins as EVP Accounts, previously worked in-house at MTV, USA and Bravo as well as at agencies including Blister, bpg, and Buster Design/Stun Creative/Known, helping to drive expansions into streaming and social for brands like HBO Max and Paramount+. She also has overseen campaigns for HBO’s Game of Thrones and Silicon Valley, AMC’s The Walking Dead and CNN’s Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown among other clients.

Isaacs becomes EVP Creative, with previous experience across technology, design and animation. He was creative director at Deep Focus in New York, where he built digital and social campaigns for HBO, AMC and Calvin Klein. As executive creative director and agency partner at bpg Advertising, the fused the digital, print and AV departments and working on franchises including Jurassic World and John Wick, and for Netflix.

“As we continue to work with the world’s most well-known studios and franchises, building a world class team with untraditional, outside-of-the box experience and thinking is a huge priority, and will definitely set us apart from the rest,” said Legion CEO and co-founder Suki Bains. “Howie, Kimberly and Steve bring to the table an unparalleled level of expertise, all with a drive to continue to push the envelope on what an agency like ours could and should look like — building a people-focused, social-first integrated agency, one story at a time.”

Said the trio in a joint statement: “We look at every campaign as an adventure. But we’re not the heroes of the adventure — our clients are. We’re trusted companions and guides in the journey, fighting alongside our hero every step of the way and slaying the dragons every campaign faces. Legion’s core value of creative collaboration is a perfect fit for us, because no one slays dragons alone.”