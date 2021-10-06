‘Legends Of Tomorrow’: Wentworth Miller To Reprise Captain Cold Role For Series’ 100th Episode

×
DC's Legends Of Tomorrow wentworth miller
Dean Buscher/The CW

The 100th episode of the CW’s DC’s Legends of Tomorrow will welcome back Wentworth Miller, who will reprise his role as Leonard Snart/Captain Cold for the series’ milestone, Deadline has confirmed.

Miller rejoins the series for its 100th episode after previously appearing as the supe in Legends of Tomorrow’s freshman and sophomore seasons. Miller’s Leonard also appeared in The Flash and Batwoman.

Set to air Oct. 27, Legends of Tomorrow‘s 100th episode will be a retrospective that revisits the series’ past through newcomer Amy Louise Pemberton’s human Gideon. Series star Caity Lotz will direct the milestone installment.

Based on the DC characters, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow also stars Matt Ryan, Tala Ashe, Jes Macallan, Olivia Swann, Adam Tsekhman, Shayan Sobhian, Lisseth Chavez, with Nick Zano, and Dominic Purcell.

The series is produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television. Executive producers for season six are Greg Berlanti, Phil Klemmer, Sarah Schechter, Keto Shimizu, Grainne Godfree, and James Eagan.

