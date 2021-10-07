Leftfield Pictures Chief Gretchen Palek Moves To Blumhouse TV, Will Work With ITV America On Unscripted Formats

Blumhouse Television and ITV America set an overall deal for unscripted television. The former has now hired Gretchen Palek to oversee its push into non-scripted.

Palek, who was Co-President of ITV America’s Leftfield Pictures will become Head of Alternative at Blumhouse TV and will work closely with her former ITV America colleagues to develop and produce a slate of non-fiction projects.

She will report to Blumhouse TV President Chris McCumber.

Blumhouse and ITV America are already preparing their first project – horror competition format Escape The Maze (w/t) and Deadline understands that the two companies are already talking about partnering on a number of other formats.

Palek spent eight years across ITV America. During her time at Leftfield, she oversaw development and production for series such as Alone and Pawn Stars for History, Nat Geo’s Brain Surgery Live and HGTV’s upcoming Table Wars with Martha Stewart. Before that, she was SVP, Casting and Talent for ITV America, working on Netflix’s Queer Eye. Before ITV, she was a casting and talent exec at the Discovery Channel.

“This is one of those rare scenarios where the planets just aligned. With our new unscripted pact, Gretchen can hit the ground running, leading the stellar Alternative team at Blumhouse into an exciting new chapter while continuing to collaborate with the group at ITV America, where she’s been a respected creative. It’s a seamless transition for all of us,” said McCumber and ITV America CEO David George.

Palek added, “This is an extraordinary opportunity to launch a creative endeavor with the incredible minds at Blumhouse, leaning into a style of storytelling I’m passionate about and working with insanely talented people, including my friends at ITV America. I look forward to jumping in at Blumhouse and to the work ahead with Chris and the entire team.”