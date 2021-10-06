Liana Liberato, Jordan Rodrigues, Rumer Willis & Richard Kind Board Thriller ‘Left With Only Rain’

EXCLUSIVE: Liana Liberato (To the Bone, Stuck in Love.) has signed on to star in Todd Bogin’s first feature, Left with Only Rain, with Jordan Rodrigues (Ladybird), Rumer Willis (Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood), and Richard Kind (A Serious Man) also joining the cast.

The thriller centers on Sabina Geshem, a young woman reeling from a breakup, who is struggling to rebuild her once-promising dance career. After a dalliance with her ex threatens her big comeback, Sabina goes to a small town to track him down. There, she discovers his new and pregnant girlfriend, inserting herself into the unsuspecting woman’s life, and seeking something other than closure.

Bogin penned the script for the film, which 2×4 Productions’ Dustin Williams will produce alongside Gabriel Francisco and Rafael Francisco of Francisco Productions.

Liberato recently wrapped production on K. Asher Levin’s Dig, an indie feature in which she stars opposite Emile Hirsch. She can currently be seen in Banana Split, a Netflix rom-com in which she stars opposite Dylan Sprouse, and as McKenna Brady in Hulu’s Light as a Feather, having earned two Daytime Emmy Award nominations for her turn in the YA series. The actress has also appeared in features including To the Stars, Measure of a Man, To the Bone, Novitiate, If I Stay, and Stuck in Love., among others.

Rodrigues is a SAG Award nominee who recently voiced the role of Liu Kang in the Warner Bros. animated feature Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms. The actor stars in Hulu’s Light as a Feather as Trey Emory, and also recently recurred on Spectrum’s comedic procedural, L.A.’s Finest. He’s also appeared in series including The Fosters and Dance Academy, along with films including Lady Bird.

Willis was recently seen in Quentin Tarantino’s Oscar winner, Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood, and as Tory Ash in Fox’s Empire. The actress has previously appeared in films such as The House Bunny, along with series including 90210.

Kind is an Independent Spirit Award winner whose 36-year career has seen him appear in nearly 260 film and TV projects. He’s previously appeared on the film side in Jay Roach’s Bombshell, George Clooney’s Suburbicon, Pete Docter and Ronnie Del Carmen’s Pixar Oscar winner Inside Out, Ben Affleck’s Best Picture winner Argo, the Coen brothers’ A Serious Man and more. His small-screen credits include Curb Your Enthusiasm, Everything’s Gonna Be Okay, The Goldbergs, Big Mouth, Mad About You, Brockmire, Gotham, The Other Two, Red Oaks, and I’m Dying Up Here, among other series.

Liberato is represented by Innovative Artists and Management 360. Rodrigues is repped by Innovative Artists, Atlas Artists and The X Division; Willis by Innovative Artists, Untitled Entertainment, and Gang, Tyre, Ramer. Kind is with Innovative.