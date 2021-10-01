‘Law & Order: SVU’ Wins Thursday Ratings; ‘Station 19’ & ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Slip In Season Premieres

In a big night full of premieres for ABC, NBC took the ratings crown with the latest episode of Law & Order: SVU. The latest episode of the NBC drama was the highest-rated program of Thursday primetime, taking in a 0.8 rating in the 18-49 demo and 4.71 million viewers, per fast affiliates. The NBC series was slightly down from last week’s premiere , but slightly outshined the Season 5 debut of Station 19, among others.

NBC retention was pretty steady with the two-hour installment of Law & Order: Organized (0.7, 4.21M) crime dropping only one tenth and about 10% in viewers from its lead-in.

Despite falling short from Law & Order: SVU in ratings, the Station 19 premiere (0.7, 4.78M) did top Thursday’s viewers, providing the Season 18 premiere of Grey’s Anatomy (0.7, 4.63M), which welcomed back a familiar face, with a steady foundation. Despite being among the top spots in Thursday’s primetime numbers, both Station 19 and Grey’s Anatomy fell from their November 2020 premieres. From their finale ratings in June, Station 19 rose but Grey’s Anatomy slipped just a smidge.

Big Sky‘s sophomore season debut closed out ABC’s night, bringing about a shocking appearance. Thursday’s episode (0.4, 3.13M) was down from its the first season’s November premiere (0.6, 4.03M), but stable in ratings and up in viewership from its S1 finale in May (0.4, 2.87M).

For Fox, the series premieres of The Big Leap and Our Kind of People got a second go-around in primetime, with each rerun failing to surpass their original debuts in rating and viewership.

CBS’ Thursday peaked with the two-hour showing of The Price Is Right Celebrates 50 Years. Drew Carey hosted the special, which took in a 0.5 demo rating and 3.79 million viewers.

The Outpost, with just one episode left as CW shared that it would not renew the fantasy drama for a fifth season, was the least-watched program of the evening and tied with Coroner for the lowest-rated.