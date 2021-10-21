Vertical Acquires Alicia Silverstone Thriller ‘Last Survivors’ Ahead Of FrightFest Premiere

EXCLUSIVE: Vertical Entertainment has nabbed North American and UK rights to Last Survivors, a dystopian thriller starring Alicia Silverstone, Stephen Moyer, and Drew Van Acker, ahead of its world premiere at London’s FrightFest Film Festival on October 30, with plans for a day-and-date release across both territories in February 2022.

The post-apocalyptic pic centers on Troy (Moyer), who has raised his now grown son, Jake (Van Acker), in a wooded utopia thousands of miles away from the decayed cities. When Troy is severely wounded, Jake is forced to travel to the outside world to find life-saving medicine. While he’s ordered to kill any humans he encounters, Jake defies his father by engaging in a forbidden relationship with a mysterious woman, Henrietta (Silverstone). As Jake continues this dangerous affair, Troy will do anything to get rid of Henrietta and protect the perfect world he created for himself and his son.

The second feature helmed by Drew Mylrea (Spy Intervention) was penned by Josh Janowicz.

Sunil Perkash (Salt, Disenchanted) developed the script with Janowicz, Akaash Yadav, and Michael Jefferson, and served as the film’s producer, with Van Acker, Wes Hull, David Lugo, Daniel Brandt and Michael Baker exec producing.

Last Survivors has also been selected to play in the Fanomenon section of the Leeds International Film Festival on November 4 and 5.

“We made a film during a COVID surge in the frigid but beautiful Montana mountains last December that brought together an impressive and passionate group of talented artists who gave everything they had to bring this chilling and heartbreaking film to life,” said Perkash. “With outstanding performances by the entire cast, audiences are going to be terrified and moved all at the same time by our film.

“We are beyond excited to work with Peter and the entire Vertical team, who have shown such care and respect for our film and creative group,” the producer added.

“The Last Survivors filmmaking team breathes life into this film through their passion and dedication and it is embodied in phenomenal storytelling and emotionally captivating scenes, all of which drew us to this project,” said Vertical Entertainment Partner, Peter Jarowey. “We’re looking forward to bringing the film to worldwide audiences.”

The deal for the Last Survivors acquisition was brokered by Peter Jarowey on behalf of Vertical Entertainment and Oliver Wheeler and Kristen Konvitz at ICM’s Independent division on behalf of the filmmakers.