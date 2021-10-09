Edgar Wright & Krysty Wilson-Cairns Talk ‘Last Night In Soho’: “When Writing A Horror Film, It’s Important That The Horrifying Thing About It Is True”- Contenders London

Director Edgar Wright and writer Krysty Wilson-Cairns told the audience at Contenders London today that bringing their own experiences of living in London was integral to the making of their upcoming Focus Features pic Last Night In Soho.

“In the 27 years I lived in London, I spent more time in Soho than any sofa or any flat that I’ve ever lived in,” said Wright, before adding that filming in the London district was a “difficult” area to shoot in.

“It’s the only area of London that is essentially 24/7,” he said. “But we wanted to take the bull by the horns and shoot not just the modern day stuff in Soho but also the 1960s scenes in Soho as well.”

Writer Wilson-Cairns noted that she infused a lot of her own experiences as a woman in London, such as the “horrendous pickup line in the bar” and “the creepy taxi driver” to the script.

“I think when you’re writing a horror film or a thriller, it’s really important that the horrifying and thrilling thing about it is true,” said Wilson-Cairns. “I lived in Soho, I lived above a strip club, I worked in a bar and I saw a lot of pretty horrible things that I thought were genuinely terrifying.”

Anya Taylor-Joy and Thomasin McKenzie in ‘Last Night In Soho’ Parisa Taghizadeh / © 2021 Focus Features, LLC

The psychological horror pic follows Eloise (McKenzie), a young woman with a mysterious supernatural sense, as she moves to London and finds herself transported back in time every night to the body of Sandie (Taylor-Joy), a young singer in the 1960s. Although it seems incredible at first, Eloise soon finds that Sandie’s life was not as glamorous as it first seemed.

Matt Smith, Terence Stamp, Michael Ajao Diana Rigg also star in Last Night in Soho, which premiered at Venice. Watch a trailer here.

