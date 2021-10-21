‘Last Light’: Peacock Thriller Series Rounds Out Cast With Tom Wlaschiha, Amber Rose Revah, Victor Alli, More

Peacock has locked in the full cast for Last Light, a series adaptation based on Alex Scarrow’s bestselling apocalyptic thriller novel. Game of Thrones alum Tom Wlaschiha, Amber Rose Revah (The Punisher), Victor Alli (Belfast, Grantchester), Alyth Ross (Traces, Emerald), Taylor Fay (Judge Rinder, The Making of Alex) and Hakeem Jomah (Rashash, Kidnap) are set as leads opposite Matthew Fox and Joanna Froggatt in the limited series from MGM International TV Productions in association with Nordic Entertainment Group’s Viaplay. Production is currently underway in Prague, with Film United overseeing physical production.

The five-episode limited drama series is based on Scarrow’s Last Light, which tells the story of a family fighting to survive in a world that has been suddenly thrown into chaos.

Ross will play Laura Yeats. Laura is a passionate and informed university student committed to confronting the mounting crisis of climate change and finding a solution to helping the planet. This puts her at odds with her father who is a scientist for big oil. Her activism, curiosity, and courage, as well as her social media savvy as an environmental influencer, will prove essential to helping her father when the world is suddenly sent into chaos due to a global energy crisis.

Fay will portray Sam Yeats. Eight-year-old Sam is fighting a degenerative eye disease that is slowing taking away his sight. His descent into darkness is happening at a time the rest of the world is facing a global energy crisis that threatens to plunge the world into darkness. He and his mother will lean on each other for support in getting through these dark days.

Revah will play Mika Bakhash. Mika’s job is to ensure energy-related compliance between big oil and the British government. When the world faces a global energy crisis, Mika will use professional contacts and investigational savvy to help Andy find a solution to the growing energy problem.

Alli will portray Owen Jones. Owen is a brilliant college student who has been working his way through school. When he gets closer to Laura, he will find himself in over his head and in the very center of the crisis.

Wlaschiha will play Karl Bergmann. Karl Bergmann works for the British Government and is the man Parliament and MI6 turn to when the world is thrown into chaos.

Jomah will portray Khalil Al-Qatani. Khalil is the head of a big oil company who is committed to moving away from their economic reliance on oil and toward a huge investment in renewable energy resources. Even as enemies within his company try to derail his progressive programs, he will assist Andy and Mika in their quest for a solution to the emerging global energy crisis.

Dennie Gordon (Jack Ryan) will direct and executive produce all episodes and is on the ground in Prague as an EP, producing the series. Patrick Massett and John Zinman (Friday Night Lights, The Blacklist) will serve as showrunners and executive producers. Fox will executive produce along with his longtime manager William Choi at Entertainment 360. Sydney Gallonde, Rikke Ennis, Patrick Renault and Peter Settman also executive produce.

Ross is repped by Humphrey Hendrix at Independent Talent Group. Fay is repped by LSI Talent Management. Revah is repped by Accelerate in the UK and UTA in the U.S. Alli is repped by Alice Smith at Conway van Gelder Grant. Wlaschiha is repped by Gersh, Hamilton Hodell (UK) and Agency Huebchen (Germany). Jomah is repped by MBC Talent.