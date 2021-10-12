‘Lamborghini’: Biopic Adds ‘Northern Rescue’ Actress Eliana Jones

EXCLUSIVE: Biopic Lamborghini has added Northern Rescue actress Eliana Jones.

Frank Grillo (Captain America), Gabriel Byrne (Hereditary), Mira Sorvino (Impeachment: American Crime Story), Giorgio Cantarini (Life Is Beautiful) and Fortunato Cerlino (Gomorrah) lead cast in the movie about Italian sports car founder Ferruccio Lamborghini.

Oscar winner Bobby Moresco (Crash) wrote the screenplay for the long-gestating project and is directing. Filming has been taking place in Emilia Romagna and Rome, Italy.

The film is based on Tonino Lamborghini’s biography of his dad Ferruccio Lamborghini: La Storia Ufficiale (The Official Story). It will chart the long life of the celebrated entrepreneur from the manufacturing of tractors at the start of his career to creating military vehicles during World War II and then on to designing and building the iconic Lamborghini luxury sports cars that ultimately defined his legacy. One the wealthiest men in Italy, Lamborghini had a different car for each day of the week and was known for his love of the celebrity lifestyle.

Producers are Andrea Iervolino, Monika Bacardi and Danielle Maloni for Iervolino and Lady Bacardi Entertainment. Executive producers are Bret Saxon and Jeffrey Bowler.

The project is being made in collaboration with Iervolino’s social media and entertainment platform TaTaTu. AMBI Distribution is handling global sales.

Eliana Jones is best known for her roles in series including 2019 CBC and Netflix drama Northern Rescue, Nikita and Hemlock Grove. Features include Night Hunter with Henry Cavill, Ben Kingsley, Alexandra Daddario and Stanley Tucci.

The Canadian actress is repped by Buchwald, Untitled and Ambition Talent.