‘Lackawanna Blues’ Canceled Opening Night Performance Due To Ruben Santiago-Hudson Back Injury

Lackawanna Blues received excellent opening night reviews, even without an opening night.

Ruben Santiago-Hudson’s solo play was set to resume performances at Broadway’s Samuel J. Friedman Theatre Thursday evening after a string of cancellations due to the star’s recent back injury, but the return performance, which was to have been the show’s official opening night, was canceled shortly before curtain to allow Santiago-Hudson additional time to recover.

In a tweet last night, producer Manhattan Theatre Club said, “Due to a recurrence of his recent back injury, tonight’s performance of Ruben Santiago-Hudson’s Lackawanna Blues has been cancelled. We hope to be back in performance tomorrow evening. We are sorry for any inconvenience.”

Critics were not requested to hold their reviews, as they were when the show’s previous opening night of Sept. 28 was postponed due to the injury.