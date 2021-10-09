L.A. County Public Health Covid-19 Report: 28 New Deaths, 1,195 New Positive Cases

On Saturday, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health reported 28 new deaths from Covid-19, along with 1,195 new positive cases.

The number of deaths and confirmed cases reported today may reflect delays in weekend reporting. But today’s numbers brings the County to a total of 26,308 deaths and 1,469,790 positive cases.

At time of reporting, 696 County residents are hospitalized with Covid-19. 30% of them are in the ICU.

Covid test results have now been made available to more than 8,770,000 people, with 15% testing positive. Today’s daily test positivity rate is 0.93%.

Unvaccinated Black and Latinx Residents Have the Highest COVID Case Rates; Unvaccinated White Residents Have the Highest Death Rates – 28 New Deaths and 1,195 New Confirmed Cases of #COVID19 in LA County. Click https://t.co/uSg9K2konr for More Info. pic.twitter.com/z0P4aRAMMs — LA Public Health (@lapublichealth) October 9, 2021

Five of today’s new deaths were of people over the age of 80. 11 who died were between the ages of 65 and 79; eight were between 50 and 64 years of age, with four between ages 30 and 49.

Public Health noted in their Saturday report that Covid case and hospitalization rates are currently highest among unvaccinated Black and Latinx residents, with death rates highest amongst unvaccinated white residents.

“The higher rates of hospitalization and death among Black and Latinx residents is a tragedy that reflects longstanding inequities in access to the resources that promote good health and prevent chronic illness,” said Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer. “As we approach cooler weather and the accompanied increased risk of disease spread, these numbers are a reminder of the importance of remaining focused on bringing the vaccine to unvaccinated individuals, especially those with risk factors associated with social and economic inequities that increase their risk of severe illness.

“The end of the pandemic is directly related to our collective behavior,” added Ferrer. “For the protection of everyone, we encourage all eligible residents to get vaccinated; as the vaccines offer powerful protection against the most severe outcomes of COVID-19 infection.”

Covid vaccines remain available to everyone 12 and older who is living and/or working in L.A. County.