L.A. County Reports 20 New Covid-19 Deaths And 1427 New Positive Cases

On Saturday, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health reported 20 new deaths from Covid-19, as well as 1427 new positive cases.

The number of deaths and confirmed cases reported today may reflect delays in weekend reporting. But today’s data brings the County to a total of 26,143 deaths and 1,462,013 positive cases.

At time of reporting, 862 County residents are hospitalized with Covid-19. 27% of them are in the ICU. Daily hospitalizations have been down by an average of 85 over the past week.

Covid test results have now been made available to nearly 8,700,000 people, with 16% testing positive. Today’s daily test positivity rate is 1.3%.

Six people who passed away were over the age of 80. Seven who died were between the ages of 65 and 79, with two dying between 50 and 64, and four dying between 30 and 49. One of the deaths was reported by the city of Long Beach.

At present, 59% of all 10.3 million L.A. County residents are fully vaccinated. Nearly 106,000 booster shots have been administered, primarily to those who are immunocompromised.

Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer acknowledged a grim milestone reached yesterday—that being the loss of over 700,000 Americans to Covid. She continued to advocate, at the same time, for “bringing the vaccine to unvaccinated individuals.

“Getting our entire community vaccinated is perhaps the best way to acknowledge how profoundly connected we are to each other for our individual and collective well-being during a pandemic,” Ferrer said on Saturday. “With hundreds of vaccination clinics open all across the county this weekend, those not yet vaccinated can take advantage of the easy availability of three highly effective vaccines, and those eligible for boosters, can give their immune systems a lift.”

Covid vaccines remain widely available to everyone 12 and older who is living and/or working in Los Angeles.