L.A. County Reports 16 New Covid-19 Deaths And 1,122 New Positive Cases

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health reported 16 new deaths from Covid-19 on Saturday, along with 1,122 new positive cases.

The number of deaths and confirmed cases reported today may reflect delays in weekend reporting. But today’s tallies bring the County to a total of 26,410 deaths and 1,476,791 positive cases.

At time of reporting, 638 County residents are hospitalized with Covid-19. 28% of them are in the ICU. Covid test results have now been made available to nearly 8,870,000 individuals, with 15% testing positive. Today’s daily test positivity rate is 0.8%.

Four of today’s new deaths were of people over the age of 80. Six individuals who died were between the ages of 65 and 79, while an additional five were between 50 and 64 years of age, and one was between the ages of 30 and 49.

Public Health noted on Saturday that “the highly transmissible Delta variant” continues to account for 100% of Covid strains seen, among samples sequenced in the County, advising Angelenos to plan for a safe Halloween.

“As we move into the fall and winter months, the best thing all of us can do to get ready for the holidays is to get vaccinated as soon as possible if we are eligible. With community transmission at a substantial level, surrounding children under 12 who cannot yet get the vaccine with fully vaccinated teens and adults offers our youngest residents important protection from transmission of the virus,” said Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer. “And while vaccines prevent individuals from getting severe illness, high community vaccination rates also prevent new variants from taking hold, increasing our chances of ending the pandemic.”

Covid vaccines remain available to everyone 12 and older who is living and/or working in L.A. County.

