L.A. County Public Health Covid-19 Report: 10 New Deaths, 916 New Positive Cases

A general view of the downtown Los Angeles skyline, Tuesday, June 23, 2020. (Kirby Lee via AP) Kirby Lee via AP

On Sunday, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health reported 10 new deaths from Covid-19, along with 916 new cases. Today’s data comes in lower than yesterday’s 15 new deaths and 1,173 new positive cases.

New totals for the County as of Sunday are 26,549 deaths, 1,485,105 positive cases, and 670 current hospitalizations for Covid-19. The number of cases and deaths are likely to reflect reporting delays over the weekend.

More than 8,900,000 individuals tested; 15% of people tested positive. Today’s daily test positivity rate is 0.7%.

Saturday: The number of deaths and confirmed cases reported today may reflect delays in weekend reporting. But today’s numbers bring the County to a total of 26,540 deaths and 1,484,192 positive cases.

At time of reporting, 621 County residents are hospitalized with Covid-19. Nearly 8,970,000 individuals tested; 15% of people tested positive. Today’s daily positivity rate is 0.7%.

 

