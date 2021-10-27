Kyle Pleva Joins Vice Media As VP Of U.S. Corporate Communications

Kyle Pleva has been named vice president of corporate communications for the U.S. at Vice Media Group.

Pleva succeeds Van Scott, who departed last month to take to top communications spot at ABC News after a brief tenure at Vice Media.

Pleva will oversee the communications strategy across Vice Media’s portfolio, which includes Vice News, Vice Studios, Refinery29 and Vice TV. He will lead communications, brand, and reputation strategy across the U.S.

He’ll be based in Brooklyn, NY and report to Laura Misselbrook, Vice Media Group’s Senior Vice President, Communications, Global. She is based in London.

Pleva previously was senior director of communications at ViacomCBS, where he worked on such cable network series as Awkwafina is Nora from Queens, Yellowstone, RuPaul’s Drag Race, Drunk History, The Other Two, The Real World, The Opposition with Jordan Klepper and South Park. He also previously worked in the communications department at CBS Television Studios.

In a statement, Nadja Bellan-White, global chief marketing officer of Vice Media Group, said, “This is an exciting time for VMG as we branch out with new partnerships, programming and cultural moments. Kyle’s diversified work portfolio in entertainment, media and communications makes him a perfect fit for what is ahead.”