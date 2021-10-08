Kristen Stewart, Magnolia Chief Eamonn Bowles To Be Feted At Gotham Awards

Kristen Stewart will receive the Performer Tribute and Magnolia Pictures chief Eamonn Bowles will get the Industry Tribute at next month’s Gotham Awards.

The event is returning to its longtime home, Cipriani Wall Street, for an in-person ceremony on November 29. That will once again position the Gothams in the vanguard of awards season as live events replace the endless online parade of last year’s Covid-impaired season.

Stewart’s current role is Princess Diana in Spencer, which world-premiered in Venice and will be distributed theatrically by Neon. She is known for her performances in the Twilight franchise, Personal Shopper, Seberg and Happiest Season, among other films.

Bowles launched Magnolia Pictures with partner Bill Banowsky in 2001. The company this week confirmed it had hired an investment bank to explore a potential sale, with its library of more than 500 films a sure draw in the streaming era. Magnolia releases have included Man on Wire, Blackfish, I Am Not Your Negro, RBG, Enron: The Smartest Guys in the Room, Ong Bak: The Thai Warrior, Collective, Bubble, Shoplifters, Jesus Camp, The Host and The Square.

Filmmaker Alex Gibney, a frequent collaborator of Magnolia, will present the tribute to Bowles.

“By consistently taking on bold and challenging roles across genres, Kristen has established herself as one of the most respected and beloved artists in the independent film community that we represent here at The Gotham,” said Jeffrey Sharp, executive director of The Gotham Film & Media Institute, the organization behind the awards.

Of Bowles, Sharp added, “In order for incredible independent and international films to reach broad American audiences, you need innovative and relentlessly passionate executives like Eamonn Bowles. Since founding Magnolia in 2001, he has pioneered unique methods of distributing films that elevate voices and stories desperately needed in this industry.”

Prior to Magnolia, Bowles was president of Shooting Gallery Pictures, SVP of acquisitions and marketing at Miramax and distribution chief at Samuel Goldwyn.